HY’D: United Hatzalah Volunteer Among IDF Soldiers Killed In Gaza





United Hatzalah, Israel’s national all-volunteer EMS organization – is shocked, pained, and saddened, upon receiving the chilling news of the fall of the dear and devoted volunteer EMT Maor Lavi, may God have mercy on his soul. Maor hails from the town of Susia, located in the southern Hebron Hills. He is part of the Hebron Hills chapter of United Hatzalah. He was a dedicated volunteer who rode one of the organization’s emergency electric bicycles and regularly responded to medical emergencies and saved many lives.

Maor, a husband and father of four daughters, fell in battle while performing his duties as an IDF reservist in Gaza.

With heavy hearts we share in the sorrow of Maor’s family at this difficult time, send our condolences, and support, and wish that they, as well as the larger United Hatzalah family, and the whole nation of Israel, know no more sorrow ever again.

‘He will swallow up death forever, and the Lord God will wipe away tears from all faces…’

The management of the organization, the management of the Hebron Hills Chapter, the volunteers of the branch, the volunteers of the organization, its employees, and the United Hatzalah family in Israel and around the world all mourn his loss. His memory will inspire many others to save lives in the future. He will not be forgotten.

