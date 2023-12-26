HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza





The IDF announced that 3 soldiers were killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 165 and 498 since October 7th.

The slain soldiers were identified as:

• Lieutenant Yaron Eliezer Chitiz, 23, from Ra’anana, deputy company commander in the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade, killed last night in battle northern Gaza.

• Staff Sgt. Itay Buton, 20, a soldier in the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade, killed last night in battle in northern Gaza.

• Staff Sgt. Efraim Yachman, 21, a soldier in the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade, killed last night in battle in northern Gaza.