US Chareidim Donate Ambulance To Druze Village [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]





A delegation of frum Jews from the US volunteering in Israel for Shai Graucher’s Klal Yisrael organization paid a consolation visit to the family of fallen soldier Maj. Jamal Abbas, a company commander for the Paratroopers Brigade who fell in battle in Gaza last month.

Jamal’s father Brigadier General (res.) Anan, and his brother, Maj. Gideon, also serve in the IDF and his grandfather served in the IDF as well. The family lives in Peki’in, a village in the Upper Galil area of northern Israel.

When the US visitors heard that there is no ambulance in Peki’in, which has a population of over 6,000, they decided to donate one in memory of Jamal.

Jamal’s 84-year-old grandfather spoke to the visitors and said that he raised his children and grandchildren to love Israel.

The Klal Yisrael organization is a multi-million chessed organization in Israel founded by Shai Graucher, the son of singer Dedi Graucher, z’l, who passed away in September. Graucher founded the organization in 2017 to assist families of terror victims.

As soon as the war began on October 7th, he immediately began stepping up operations, establishing a warehouse within 48 hours and launching a campaign to increase donations called “Standing Together” [or “ביחד ננצח” in Hebrew].

Graucher is a chessed powerhouse and whirlwind of activity, spending all his time assisting Israelis – especially the hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers and evacuees from the northern and southern border areas. His organization does everything – from providing reserve soldiers with equipment and food and providing services such as laundry and showers to sending volunteers to assist mothers who were suddenly left alone to care for their families with their husbands on the front line.

Graucher, who was very close to HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, even runs a kollel and also holds events to increase unity between religious and secular sectors. Both religious and secular people volunteer for his organization.

