Iran Claims Oct. 7 Massacre Was Retaliation For Soleimani Assassination; Hamas Denies





According to a report by Al Jazeera, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran issued a statement on Wednesday morning claiming that the October 7 massacre in southern Israel was in retaliation for the 2020 assassination of their commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike.

Hamas, however, has denied any connection between the October 7 massacre and the assassination of Soleimani.

A Hamas spokesperson said, “Hamas denies the validity of the remarks given by the spokesperson of the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Brigadier General Ramadan Sharif, regarding the operation of the Flood of al-Aqsa and its motives. We have repeatedly confirmed the motives and reasons for the operation of the Flood of al-Aqsa, and foremost are the dangers that threaten al-Aqsa Mosque. We also confirm that all acts of Palestinian resistance come in response to the Zionist occupation and its ongoing aggression against our people and our holy sites.”

The IRGC statement also mentioned the recent airstrike assassination of a senior IRGC advisor in Damascus, describing it as “an act of terrorism,” as cited by Haaretz. The advisor, identified as Sayyed Razi Mousavi, played a key role in coordinating the military alliance between Syria and Iran. The IRGC warned that Israel would face consequences for killing Mousavi, who was a brigadier-general in the Guards.

In a statement broadcasted on state TV, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi vowed retaliation, saying, “Undoubtedly, the usurper and savage Zionist regime will pay for this crime. This action is another sign of frustration, helplessness, and inability of the occupying Zionist regime.”

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on Monday evening, asserting Tehran’s “right to respond at the appropriate time and place to the assassination” of Mousavi. The ministry labeled the suspected assassination as “sinful and cowardly” and indicative of the “terrorist nature of the Zionist regime.”

In response to questions about the strike, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said he doesn’t comment on specific actions but emphasized the military’s commitment to defending Israel. “I will not comment on various actions we take. The IDF is working together with other security organizations throughout the Middle East, within the borders of the state, around the borders of the state,” Halevi said. “We take whatever action necessary to make it very clear that we are very determined to defend the country, are willing to go far,” he added.

Hezbollah mourned the death of Mousavi, whom they called “one of the best brothers who worked to support the Islamic resistance in Lebanon for decades.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)