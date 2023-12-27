WILD TURKEY: Erdoğan Compares Netanyahu To Hitler; Ganz And Bibi Fire Back





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has escalated his rhetoric against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying his actions in Gaza are “no different” from those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler YM’S. The comparison isn’t new for Erdogan, who in July 2014 accused Israel of “keeping Hitler’s spirit alive” during a conflict with Gaza.

Erdogan’s criticism of Israel has intensified amid the current war, and he has also taken the mindboggling position that Hamas is not a terrorist organization.

Netanyahu fired back in tweet hammering Erdogan.

“Erdogan, who is carrying out a genocide of Kurds and holds a world record number of journalists opposed to his rule in jail, is the last to preach morality to us,” Netanyahu says.

“The IDF is the most moral army in the world, which is fighting and eliminating the most despicable and brutal terror organization in the world, Hamas-ISIS, which committed crimes against humanity and Erdogan praises it and hosts its senior officials.”

War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz also fired off a reaponse on Twitter:

“I condemn the statements made by Turkish President Erdogan. Statements that are blatant distortions of reality and a desecration of the Holocaust’s memory. Hamas was the organization that perpetrated a despicable massacre. Removing the threat of Hamas from the citizens of Israel is an existential necessity and an unparalleled moral imperative.”

The diplomatic relationship between Turkey and Israel, once regional allies, has seen significant strain. In October, Israel recalled its diplomats from Turkey following Erdogan’s accusations of Israeli war crimes. Subsequently, Turkey also recalled its ambassador from Israel.

The two countries’ relationship deteriorated notably after a 2010 incident involving an Israeli commando raid on the Gaza-bound Mavi Marmara ship, which was part of a flotilla attempting to breach the blockade of Gaza. The raid resulted in the deaths of 10 Turkish activists who attacked IDF soldiers aboard the ship.

While relations between Turkey and Israel have fluctuated since then, there have been efforts to mend ties. In late September, Erdogan and Netanyahu held their first known meeting in New York, where they discussed potential cooperation. However, Turkey continues to maintain strong connections with Hamas.

