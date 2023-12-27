FLATBUSH: Suspect Arrested For Menacing With Gun On Ocean Parkway And Ave U [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





Thanks to a swift response, the NYPD successfully arrested a man armed with a BB gun on Ocean Parkway and Avenue U. The incident, which occurred around 11:00 AM on Wednesday, led to the apprehension of the individual for “menacing with a gun.”

Flatbush Shomrim received multiple calls to their hotline reporting the man. After he was arrested, they were able to identify the suspect as a person responsible for multiple crimes in the area.

According to the Shomrim volunteers, the suspect was already well-known to them due to his history of criminal activities in the locality.

THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED ON THE FLATBUSH SCOOP STATUS

CLICK HERE SIGN UP TO THE FLATBUSH SCOOP WHATSAPP STATUS TO BE INFORMED OF FLATBUSH NEWS IN LIVE TIME

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)