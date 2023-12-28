IDF Discovers Terror Tunnel Inside Gaza Mosque, Rocket Launchers Nearby





IDF troops of the 55th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade have discovered several tunnel entrances in the Khan Younis area, including one located inside a mosque.

The IDF revealed that adjacent to the tunnel within the mosque, they found a rocket launcher and observation equipment, which they believe were used by Hamas terrorists.

Furthermore, another tunnel entrance uncovered in the vicinity was found to be linked to an underground passage and a command center. According to the IDF, this complex was utilized by Hamas’s elite Nukhba forces.

Following these discoveries, the tunnels were systematically destroyed by IDF combat engineers as part of their operations to neutralize threats posed by underground infrastructure used by Hamas in the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)