“Blood Libel:” Israel Blasts South Africa For Launching Case At IJC Accusing Israel Of Genocide





Israel’s Foreign Ministry on Friday excoriated South Africa for requesting that the International Court of Justice investigate Israel for the “genocide” of Palestinians in Gaza.

“Israel rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa in its application to the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” the Foreign Ministry responded. “South Africa’s claim lacks both a factual and a legal basis and constitutes a despicable and contemptuous exploitation of the Court. South Africa is cooperating with a terrorist organization that is calling for the destruction of the State of Israel.”

“The Hamas terrorist organization – which is committing war crimes, crimes against humanity and sought to commit genocide on 7 October – is responsible for the suffering of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip by using them as human shields and stealing humanitarian aid from them. Israel is committed to international law and acts in accordance with it, and directs its military efforts solely against the Hamas terrorist organization and the other terrorist organizations cooperating with Hamas.”

“Israel has made it clear that the residents of the Gaza Strip are not the enemy, and is making every effort to limit harm to civilians and to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. We call on the International Court of Justice and the international community to completely reject South Africa’s baseless claims.”

South Africa launched a case Friday at the United Nations’ top court accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and asking the court to order Israel to halt its attacks — the first such challenge made at the court over the current war.

South Africa’s submission to the International Court of Justice alleges that “acts and omissions by Israel … are genocidal in character” as they are committed with the intent “to destroy Palestinians in Gaza” as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnic group.

South Africa asked The Hague-based court to issue an interim order for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza. A hearing into that request is likely in the coming days or weeks. The case, if it goes ahead, will take years, but an interim order could be issued within weeks.

South Africa can bring the case under the Genocide Convention because both it and Israel are signatories to it.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)