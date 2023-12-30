WATCH: Terrorists Hide In School With Civilians, IDF Raids Building





IDF soldiers raided a school in the Al Bureij “refugee camp” in the central Gaza Strip and arrested dozens of Hamas terrorists.

The terrorists were hiding in a school serving as a shelter with civilians and used them as human shields while opening fire at IDF forces.

The IDF said it received intelligence information about the school on Thursday. “The terrorists took advantage of the presence of civilians in the school area to fire RPGs and fire at the forces while hiding behind women and children. We raided the school and separated the civilians from the terrorists, whom we took for further investigation. We returned the civilians to their protected space.”

During the raid, terrorists opened fire on the IDF forces, who returned fire. Several terrorist squads were eliminated.

Since the beginning of the operation in the camp, soldiers located four rocket launchers and nine tunnel shafts.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)