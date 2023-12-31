IDF Announces Deaths Of 2 More Soldiers In Gaza, Upping Death Toll To 172





The IDF on Sunday announced the deaths of two more soldiers in battles in the Gaza Strip, raising the death toll of the ground operation to 172 and the death toll since October 7th to 506.

The soldiers were identified as:

– Sgt. Maj. (res.) Eliraz Gabai, H’yd, 37, of Petach Tikvah, of the Yiftach Brigade’s 7810th Battalion.

– Sgt. First Class (res.) Liav Seada, H’yd, 23, of Tiveria, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7107th Battalion.

Gabai was killed on Shabbos in the central Gaza Strip and Seada was killed on Sunday in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hashem Yikom Damam.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)