Father Of 3, H’yd, Missing Since Oct. 7th, Was Murdered By Hamas





The IDF informed the family of Ilan Weiss, H’yd, of Kibbutz Be’eri who has been missing since October 7th, that he was murdered during the massacre.

Weiss, 56, left his home early in the morning that day to join the members of the kibbutz security team in battling the terrorists and had not been heard from since then.

His wife and daughter, Shiri, 53, and Noga, 18, were abducted from the kibbutz and were later released during the ceasefire in November.

Two other daughters in their 20s who lived in student apartments on the kibbutz hid in their safe rooms for over 12 hours until they were rescued by IDF soldiers

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)