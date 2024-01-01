NYT: In “Tense” Phone call, Biden Pressed Netanyahu To Scale Back War





The New York Times reported on Sunday that “in a tense conversation a week ago, Biden pressed Netanyahu to scale back the war to a surgical operation relying more on special forces raids targeting Hamas leaders and tunnels than wide-scale bombing.”

Netanyahu then sent Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer to Washington for a meeting that stretched to almost four hours at the White House on December 26, during which Dermer promised Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan that Israel would soon shift to Biden’s plan.

However, Dermer did not provide a “firm timetable” and Blinken and Sullivan pressed him to begin the transition sooner rather than later.

The report continued: “The recent conversations between Mr. Biden and Mr. Netanyahu have grown more strained. Every call is tense and sometimes sharp, officials say, but at the same time matter of fact. Difficult but constructive is the phrase often used. The tone described by insiders has been along the lines of, ‘Look, man, you’ve got to do more about this or take this more seriously.’ The two men have known each other for decades and are not truly friends, but understand each other’s politics and their mutual dependence at this point.”

“The Americans recognize that Israelis remain so traumatized by Oct. 7 that there is nearly universal support across the political spectrum for the toughest action against Hamas and little concern about possible consequences. And strategically, Israel does not mind too much if the rest of the world thinks it is willing to go overboard with overwhelming force. It survived the half-century since its 1973 war with its Arab neighbors by fostering the image of invincibility, an image shattered on Oct. 7. Israeli leaders want to reestablish the deterrence that was lost.

“As for Mr. Biden’s team, the real debate is about the language to use and how hard to push, but no one inside is really pressing for a dramatic policy shift like suspending weapons supplies to Israel — if for no other reason than they understand the president is not willing to do so.”

