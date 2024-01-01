JFK ALERT: Traffic Nightmare As Police Prepare For Pro-Hamas Protest At Airport [VIDEO]





If you are travelling to JFK Airport on Monday, please make sure you leave yourself extra time due to pro-Hamas supporters who have planned a major protest.

Sources tell YWN that as of 12:45 PM, traffic was heavily backed up due to many police checkpoints set up to ensure people heading to the airport are flyers going to a terminal, rather than instigators heading for a protest.

Pro-Hamas rioters are planning a ‘Flood for Gaza’ riot at JFK in which they’re hoping to shut down the airport, which would result in the hassling of tens of thousands of people.

VIDEO & PHOTOS VIA “FOUR SEVEN”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)