IDF Announces Death Of Israeli-American Soldier, Upping Death Toll To 173





The IDF on Monday evening announced the death of Sgt. First Class (res.) Amichai Yisrael Yehoshua Oster, H’yd, 24, of Karnei Shomron, of the 5th Brigade’s 7020th Battalion.

He was killed in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip on Monday, increasing the death toll of the ground operation to 173 and the death toll since October 7th to 507.

Ynet reported that Oster, H’yd, was traveling in the US when the war broke out and immediately cut his trip short to return to Israel to serve in the reserves. He is the son of Dr. Howard Oster, deputy director of the Internal Medicine Division at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, and Marcy Spiegel Oster, an editor at Ynet. Amichai left behind three sisters, Sarah, Emunah and Tova, and his brother Yonatan, who is a soldier in southern Israel.

Another two soldiers from the battalion were seriously wounded in the same battle.

Hashem Yikom Damo.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)