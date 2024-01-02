After 53 Days: Rav’s Son Critically Injured In Gaza Released For Rehab [Video]





Elisha Meidan, who arrived at Shaare Tzedek Hospital 53 days ago after being critically injured in the Gaza Strip, was released for rehabilitation on Tuesday.

Elisha, the son of Rav Yaakov Meidan, the Rosh Yeshivah of the Har Etzion Yeshivah in Alon Shvut, was injured in a deadly explosion from a bobby-trapped tunnel shaft near a mosque, which killed four of his fellow reserve soldiers and injured six.

Elisha underwent extensive treatment at the hospital, including surgical, plastic, and orthopedic procedures. He will now undergo rehabilitation at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)