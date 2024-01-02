Turkey Arrests 33 People Suspected Of Being Mossad Agents





Turkish authorities said they arrested 33 individuals on Tuesday suspected of espionage activities for Israel, with the news coming amid heightened tensions following Israeli threats to target Hamas members abroad.

The operation, dubbed Operation Mole, was led by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT), and were carried out across eight provinces, with another 13 suspects reportedly still at large.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya accused the Mossad of planning to surveil and “kidnap” foreigners on Turkish soil. During the operation, authorities seized 143,830 euros, $23,680, an unlicensed gun, and digital files.

“We will never allow espionage activities against the national unity and solidarity of our country!” Yerlikaya wrote.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has declined to comment on these arrests.

A Wall Street Journal report last month said that Israel’s intelligence agencies were targeting Hamas leaders across the Middle East, including in Turkey. Subsequently, Israeli media released statements from Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, indicating Israel’s determination to target Hamas leaders “in every location” globally, mentioning Qatar, Turkey, and Lebanon.

Turkey’s response was firm, with Ankara warning of “serious consequences” if Israel attempts to assassinate Hamas members on Turkish soil. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also issued a stark warning to Israel, stating that it would “pay a very heavy price” for conducting operations against Hamas in Turkey.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)