The IDF announced the death of a soldier killed amidst the fighting in Gaza, bringing the IDF’s ground operation death toll to 175 and 509 since October 7th.

The slain soldier was identified as Sgt. First Class Meiron Moshe Gersch, 21, a soldier in the Yahalom special forces Combat Engineering Unit, killed in battle in northern Gaza.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)