WHOOPS! Senior Israeli Official’s Slip Of The Tongue On Al-Arouri’s Elimination





In a slip of the tongue, Mark Regev, an international spokesperson for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s Office, admitted Israel’s role in the targeted elimination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri on a live broadcast on Tuesday evening.

All government officials were instructed to avoid speaking publicly about the elimination, Channel 12 News reported, as per Israel’s long-standing policy of maintaining silence regarding its attacks of terror leaders on foreign soil.

In an interview with MSNBC following the airstrike, the hostess questioned whether “a strike in downtown Beirut might lead to a Hezbollah response and open that northern front.” [As if Hezbollah hasn’t already opened a northern front by its constant attacks on Israel since October 7th.]

“I think it’s obvious,” Revev responded. “Obviously, there are many Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. But whoever did this strike was very surgical and went for a Hamas target…. because Israel is at war…eh, eh, eh, eh…. whoever did this…has a gripe with Hamas..eh, eh, eh, eh…once again, whoever did this – it’s not an attack on the Lebanese state, it’s not an attack on the Hezbollah terror organization….whoever did this, it’s an attack on Hamas, that’s very clear.”

Lest readers think that Regev always stumbles over his words, watch the video below [filmed in November], in which he very articulately and forcefully pushes back at a British broadcaster who equivocated the release of young Israeli child hostages with the release of teenaged Palestinian prisoners convicted of attempted murder.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)