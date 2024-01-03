TEFILLOS: Rosh Yeshivas Kol Yaakov Is In Critical Condition





The Rosh Yeshivah of Kol Yaakov and member of the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah HaGaon HaRav Yehudah Ades is in very serious condition and was sedated and ventilated on Wednesday.

HaRav Ades was hospitalized two weeks ago in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem.

The members of his family said that the Rosh Yeshivah was already feeling better but his condition deteriorated on Wednesday morning and the doctors discovered that he was suffering from pneumonia.

They also said that only minutes before he was sedated, the Rosh Yeshivah told the doctors that he wants to return to yeshivah to deliver shiurim.

The Rosh Yeshivah’s son, HaGaon HaMekubal Yaakov Ades, held a tefillah for his father at the Kosel on Tuesday.

The public is asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of HaGaon HaRav Yehudah ben Chaya Esther b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)