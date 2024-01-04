TUNNEL TOTS: IDF Proves Hamas Uses Kids To Carry Bombs, Trains Them To Abduct Soldiers





The IDF on Wednesday published videos and photos showing how Hamas terrorists educate their children to commit terror from the cradle, teaching them not only to hate Israel and Jews but actually training them from a young age to kidnap and murder them.

The indoctrination begins in preschool and continues in schools, youth movements and summer camps, where children are trained in military means, both theoretical and practical.

In the summer, Hamas runs camps and teaches children how to shoot weapons, carry out attacks from tunnels, fight against tanks, and even kidnap IDF soldiers. According to IDF intelligence, a significant amount of minor children are active in Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Even during the current war [when military training is not possible], Hamas uses minors for various tasks, including sending messages, ammunition, and even explosives hidden in bags of vegetables – to exploit the fact that IDF won’t shoot children. Children are also sent to combat zones after airstrikes to asses the damage and report back to terrorists.

The photos and videos below show children posing with weapons and undergoing military training, including a drill in a mock tunnel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)