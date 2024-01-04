IDF Reports Significant Advances In Khan Younis, Publishes Footage Of Fighting





The IDF on Tuesday reported major successes by the reservists of the Kiryati Armored Brigade and the 55th Paratroopers Brigade. According to the IDF, these units have inflicted substantial losses on Hamas fighters, particularly those from the terror group’s northern and eastern Khan Younis battalions, crediting these operations with severely disrupting the command and control structures of Hamas, effectively thwarting potential large-scale attacks on Israeli troops.

The IDF released footage showcasing the actions of the two reserve brigades in the Khan Younis region which highlights targeted operations against Hamas gunmen, including engagements in tunnels and the capture of members of Hamas’s elite Nukhba force.

“There is no innocent infrastructure,” said Kiryati Brigade commander Col. Mickey Sharvit, detailing encounters with terrorists in civilian settings, including homes, hospitals, and schools. He recounted an incident where IDF forces neutralized terrorists emerging from a tunnel located beneath a school.

Col. Sharvit further reported that about 20 Hamas terrorists, including a company commander, were killed by IDF forces within a tunnel. In a separate incident, five members of Hamas’s Nukhba force were said to have fled the tunnel and subsequently surrendered to Israeli troops.

The surrendered gunmen reportedly provided critical information during field interrogations, confirming that IDF strikes on underground Hamas positions in the area had resulted in numerous casualties, including two company commanders from the northern and eastern battalions of Khan Younis.

In another part of the operation, Col. Oded Ziman, commander of the 55th Brigade, praised the “extraordinary” level of cooperation with the Israeli Air Force. He recounted a recent instance where an attack helicopter was able to provide air support within two minutes of a request being made, underscoring the efficiency and effectiveness of the joint operations.

(AP)