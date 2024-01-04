WATCH: IDF Bombs Hezbollah Targets In Response To Continued Missile Attacks





The Israel Defense Forces carried out have an airstrike on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Thursday in response to missile fire from the terrorist group. According to the IDF, a fighter jet successfully struck a Hezbollah observation post and a military site located in Maroun el-Ras.

Following the aerial strike, IDF troops engaged an anti-tank missile unit in the same region. The IDF also disclosed that overnight operations involved launching mortars near the village of Rab el-Thalathine, a move described as necessary to neutralize a threat in that area.

In a related incident this morning, Hezbollah launched several projectiles toward northern Israel, targeting areas near Shtula, Arab al-Aramshe, Manara, and Metula. Thankfully, these attacks did not result in any injuries.

