COWARDS: Biden Campaign Staffers Anonymously Criticize President For Supporting Israel





A group of 17 anonymous Biden campaign staffers penned a letter to the President on Wednesday, demanding that the president advocate for a permanent ceasefire to halt the ongoing deadly conflict in Gaza.

“As your staff, we believe it is both a moral and electoral imperative for you to publicly call for a cessation of violence. Complicity in the death of over 20,000 Palestinians, 8,200 of whom are children, simply cannot be justified,” the cowardly staffers wrote.

The staffers warned of potential political repercussions, expressing concern over losing the presidential seat to Donald Trump if Biden’s stance remains unchanged. They cited a decline in campaign volunteer engagement, attributing this to the administration’s response to the conflict.

“Your administration’s response to Israel’s indiscriminate bombing in Gaza has been fundamentally antithetical to those values — and we believe it could cost you the 2024 election,” they added.

In response to the letter, a campaign official said President Biden’s position on the Israel-Hamas conflict isn’t changing.

“When it comes to President Biden’s position, he has been unequivocal: Israel has a right and obligation to defend its people after the October 7 terrorist attack. He also knows the importance of earning the trust of every community, which is why he is working closely and proudly with leaders in the Jewish, Muslim, and Palestinian communities in America.”

Further highlighting the internal division within the Biden administration on this issue, Tariq Habash, a political appointee at the Department of Education, announced his resignation on Wednesday over the president’s stance on the Israel-Hamas War. Additionally, back in November, over 500 officials in the Biden administration signed a letter criticizing his policies toward Israel, underscoring a growing dissent within the ranks.

