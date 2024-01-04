WATCH: Israeli Troops Discover And Destroy Underground Hamas Weapons Factory





In a recent operation in central Gaza, the IDF successfully uncovered and dismantled a significant Hamas underground weapons manufacturing facility.

The operation involved troops from the 179th Armored Brigade, the Navy’s elite Shayetet 13 commando unit, and the Yahalom combat engineering unit. Their joint efforts led them to a Hamas compound along the coast, where they discovered multiple tunnel shafts.

These shafts opened into an extensive underground network, spanning hundreds of meters. Within this network, the IDF troops found a large cache of weapons, which included mortars, grenades, and RPGs (Rocket-Propelled Grenades).

Further exploration by the Shayetet 13 and Yahalom units revealed additional tunnel shafts nearby. These led to another complex system of branching tunnels. Notably, these tunnels were equipped with blast doors. Behind these doors, IDF troops discovered a fully operational weapons manufacturing plant. The facility contained machinery, cooling fans, explosive materials, and rocket fuel.

Following the discovery, the IDF’s combat engineers proceeded to destroy the tunnels, effectively neutralizing the threat posed by this underground weapons infrastructure. This operation marks a significant blow to Hamas’s military capabilities in the region.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)