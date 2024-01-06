IDF Eliminates Commanders Of Hamas Battalion Responsible For The Be’eri Massacre





The IDF and Shin Bet have announced the elimination of Hamas’s Nuseirat battalion commander, Ismail Siraj, and his deputy, Ahmed Wahaba, in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

Siraj, who previously commanded a Hamas Nukhba force company and was involved in rocket manufacturing, was targeted in the joint operation. Wahaba, who assumed the role of deputy commander after his predecessor’s IDF elimination, was also killed in the strike.

The Nuseirat battalion, operating in central Gaza, was responsible for the October 7th massacre in Kibbutz Be’eri and other border communities.

Additionally, the battalion was involved in launching anti-tank missiles and drones at Israeli troops in recent months.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)