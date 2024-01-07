HY’D: Border Police Officer Killed During Jenin Anti-Terror Operation





A Border Police officer lost her life, and several others sustained injuries following an explosive device targeting their vehicle amid an anti-terror operation in the West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday morning. The wounded officers were promptly transferred to Rambam Medical Center for essential medical treatment.

The fallen officer has been identified as Sgt. Shai Garmai HY’D, a 19-year-old from Carmiel. Tragically, she was pronounced dead on Sunday morning, leaving behind her grieving parents and three brothers.

During the operation, an Israeli airstrike was conducted to eliminate a terrorist cell that posed a threat to Israeli forces. Palestinian media sources have reported six Palestinian casualties resulting from this strike. Israeli military helicopters also engaged terrorists on the ground, alongside the evacuation of the injured Border Police officers caught in the midst of the clashes.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)