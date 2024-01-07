TERROR: Israeli-Arab Murdered In Shooting Attack As Terrorists Thought He Was Jewish





An Arab-Israeli man was killed in a shooting attack on Route 465 in the West Bank, between the settlements of Eli and Ofra, in a terror attack.

It appears the terrorists shot at the vehicle thinking it was a Jewish-owned vehicle, and instead murdered an Arab.

The victim was identified as 35-year-old Ammar Mansour of the Beit Hanina neighborhood. He was pronounced dead on the scene by MDA Paramedics.

A manhunt was underway for the Palestinian terrorists who fled the scene.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)