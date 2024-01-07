TERROR: 3-Year-Old Arab Mistakenly Shot And Killed By IDF During Ramming Attack In East Jerusalem





Two Police officers sustained minor injuries in a car-ramming terror attack on Sunday evening at an East Jerusalem checkpoint, located near the Palestinian town of Biddu. The terrorist was promptly neutralized by Border Police officers.

A 3-year-old Arab child was also killed mistakenly by IDF soldiers firing at the terrorist carrying out the attack.

According to United Hatzolah, its paramedics were treating a 20-year-old woman who was lightly wounded in the ramming attack when a 3-year-old child was brought to them in critical condition, though the child’s injuries were not specified. Following valiant resuscitation attempts, the paramedics were forced to declare her dead.

