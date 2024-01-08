TERROR SUPPORTERS: Toronto Police Deliver Free Coffee To Protestors Harassing Jewish Community





A protest by anti-Israel demonstrators in a predominantly Jewish neighborhood this past Shabbos has stirred controversy, particularly due to the actions of the local police. The incident occurred when protesters blocked the Avenue Road Bridge of Highway 401, a crucial access point to the Armour Heights area, leading to the closure of the major junction by police.

What has sparked debate and criticism is footage showing police officers delivering coffee to the protesters. This gesture by the police in apparent support for the demonstrators is causing concern among critics who believe the protest aimed to intimidate the local Jewish community, especially as it took place on Shabbos.

This approach by the Toronto police stands in stark contrast to their response to the truckers’ protests two years ago, which saw arrests and freezing of supporters’ bank accounts.

Rebel News editor Ezra Levant commented on the situation, highlighting the blockade’s location: “They’re blockading a Jewish neighborhood, and it’s not the Hamas thugs that’ll stop you — it’s the cops.”

Similar anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian protests have occurred in other North American cities, including Seattle, Washington. There, protesters recently shut down Interstate 5, a major highway, to draw attention to the situation in Gaza and U.S. support for Israel. The Seattle police and the Washington State Patrol responded but did not disperse the group or make arrests.

The Toronto protest, however, has garnered particular attention for its perceived targeting of the Jewish community and the unusual level of support shown by law enforcement. The incident also came in the wake of an apparent antisemitic attack on a Jewish-owned grocery store in Toronto, which was set on fire last week.

