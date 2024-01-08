IDF Carrying Out “Unprecedented” Wave Of Bombings In Syria, Report Says





Citing six sources, including a Syrian military intelligence officer and a commander in the regional alliance backing Damascus, Reuters reports that Israel has greatly intensified its military campaign in Syria. This escalation, described as an “unprecedented wave of deadly strikes,” is said to target Iranian weapons shipments destined for regional proxies.

The report indicates that the change in Israel’s operational approach followed the October 7 Hamas massacre. The sources, who chose to remain anonymous, claim that Israeli strikes have become more frequent and lethal, targeting trucks, infrastructure, and operatives with increased aggression. This shift marks a departure from previous tactics, which the sources referred to as the “rules of the game.”

One of the commanders detailed the earlier strategy: “They used to fire warning shots – they’d hit near the truck, our guys would get out of the truck, and then they’d hit the truck.” However, this approach has allegedly changed: “Now that’s over. Israel is now unleashing deadlier, more frequent air raids against Iranian arms transfers and air defense systems in Syria. They bomb everyone directly. They bomb to kill.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)