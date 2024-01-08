MAJOR FIND: IDF Discovers Largest-Yet Hamas Weapons Factory Beneath Civilian Evacuation Route [VIDEOS]





The IDF says it has seized control of what it described as the largest weapons manufacturing facility uncovered since the war’s onset. This clandestine site, situated deep underground along a civilian evacuation route, was reportedly dedicated to the production of long-range missiles, a capability that poses a direct threat to regions as far north as Israel.

The operation, led by the IDF’s 36th Division, focused on Bureij, a densely populated area in the central Gaza Strip. This locale, according to Israeli military sources, has been exploited by Hamas militants to produce a substantial arsenal, including the weapons deployed in the deadly attacks of October 7.

The 188th and Golani brigades discovered multiple tunnel entrances leading to the underground facility, located approximately 30 meters below the surface. Their efforts, guided by precise intelligence, uncovered a key stronghold in the Hamas weaponry network. The site was not only a hub for missile production but also for the manufacture of explosives, precision-enhancement components for mortar shells, small arms, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). In the course of the operation, Israeli forces also engaged and eliminated multiple terrorists.

The facility housed materials for long-range rockets capable of reaching northern Israel, along with mortars, explosives, and ammunition. The site was linked to a vast underground tunnel network, facilitating the distribution of arms to Hamas battalions across the Gaza Strip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)