TURNING ON ISRAEL? Biden Says He’s Working To Have IDF “Get Out Of Gaza” [VIDEO]





President Biden encountered vocal opposition from protesters demanding a cease-fire in Gaza during a speech in South Carolina at a church where nine worshippers were murdered by a white supremacist in 2015.

As Biden spoke about how “the truth is under assault in America,” the president was disrupted by protesters.

“If you really care about the lives lost here, then you should honor the lives lost and call for a cease-fire in Palestine,” one protester shouted. They were then joined by others chanting “cease-fire now!”

President Biden paused his speech as the demonstrators were escorted out amidst contrasting chants of “four more years” from his supporters. Then, acknowledging the interruption, Biden said “I understand their passion.”

“I’ve been quietly working with the Israeli government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza,” Biden said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)