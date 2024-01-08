HY”D: IDF Announces Deaths Of 9 More Soldiers In Gaza [UPDATED]





The IDF says nine more soldiers were killed while operating in Gaza, raising the death toll in the IDF’s ground operation to 185.

The slain soldiers were identified as:

• Sergeant Roi Tal, 19, a soldier in the 94th Battalion, Kafir Brigade, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

• Sgt First Class (res.) David Schwartz, 26, a soldier in the 8219th Engineering Battalion, killee in battle in the southern Gaza.

• Sgt First Class (res.) Yakir Hexter, 26, a soldier in the 8219 Engineering Battalion, killed in battle in southern Gaza.

The following six soldiers were all killed by a huge explosion in Bureij in the central Gaza Strip when a truck full of explosives was detonated.

Sgt First Class (res.) Gavriel Bloom, 27, a soldier in the divisional engineering team of the 36th Division, killed in battle in central Gaza.

Master Sgt. (res.) Amit Moshe Shachar, H’yd, 25, of Ramat Yochanan, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom unit.

Capt. (res.) Denis Krokhmalov Veksler, H’yd, 32, of Be’er Sheva, an officer in the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom unit.

Capt. (res.) Ron Efrimi, H’yd, 26, of Hod HaSharon, an officer in the Combat Engineering Corps’ Yahalom unit.

Master Sgt. (res.) Roi Avraham Maimon, H’yd, 24, of Afula, a combat paramedic in the Yahalom unit.

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Avkiva Yasinsky, H’yd, 35, of Ramat Gan, of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 8173rd Engineering Battalion.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)