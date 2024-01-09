LISTEN: Hamas Murders Gazan For Seeking Aid From UNWRA





The IDF on Sunday published a recording of a Gazan civilian telling an IDF officer that his cousin was murdered by Hamas for seeking aid from the UNRWA.

The Arabic-speaking IDF officer was calling Gazan civilians to urge them to evacuate the area.

“May G-d burn Hamas,” the Gazan civilian said. “When will you get rid of them?”

IDF officer: “Why should we get rid of them? Why don’t you get rid of them yourselves?”

Gazan civilian: “Because they kill us. They killed my cousin yesterday…because he went to the UNRWA yesterday.”

