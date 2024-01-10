Hamas Leader Haniyeh Calls For “Jihad of The Swords”, Lauds October 7





Ismail Haniyeh, a Hamas leader, delivered a speech at the International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) conference in Doha, Qatar, which was broadcasted on Al-Jazeera Network on January 9, 2024.

In his address, Haniyeh emphasized the importance of Islamic scholars worldwide in the aftermath of the events of October 7. He stressed the need to build upon the victory of that date and expressed confidence that time was on their side.

Haniyeh urged Islamic scholars to advocate for the Palestinian cause in their respective countries. He also described donations to Gaza not as humanitarian aid but as a form of “financial Jihad.” Furthermore, he stated that “the time has come for the Jihad of the swords.”

