Gantz: Hamas Is No Longer In Control In Large Portions Of Gaza





Israeli War Cabinet member Benny Gantz said the IDF has made significant advancements in Gaza, asserting that Hamas’s control has been substantially weakened.

“The achievements of the IDF continue to grow,” Gantz said at a press conference in Tel Aviv. “In large parts of the Strip, Hamas is effectively no longer in control.”

“We need to continue; if we stop now, Hamas will resume its control,” he added.

“The most important thing is returning the hostages; it is prioritized over all elements of fighting,” Gantz said. “To the hostages, if you can hear me, I want you to know that we’re doing everything we can to bring you back to your loved ones.”

When questioned about a potential Qatari-Egyptian deal, Gantz acknowledged the dynamic nature of the situation. “I’ve heard all sorts of rumors about deals, but there is always movement and activity, and as soon as there is something ready we will update you.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)