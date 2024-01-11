Kiryat Sefer Residents Say They Hear Constant “Sounds Of Digging”





Many residents of the Chareidi city of Modi’in Illit have been complaining about incessant digging noises, Yisrael Hayom reported on Tuesday.

The residents say that in recent months, and even more so since October 7th, they constantly hear the sounds of digging and explosions.

The report comes after numerous reports of residents of central Israeli towns hearing the sounds of digging under their homes as well as the discovery of a tunnel in the Chevron area.

The HaShomrim organization in the city reported the residents’ complaints to the police but residents say that nothing is being done.

“I sent a request in groups that anyone who hears digging noises send me an update,” said Eilat Tzadok, a resident of Modi’in Illit. “I received many videos documenting the sounds of digging – day and night. It’s unacceptable that a city of 100,000 residents has received no response.”

An IDF spokesperson told Yisrael Hayom: “The IDF relates to the reports of residents with great seriousness. Security forces carried out searches in the area and testing that yielded no findings at this stage. The issue is being monitored.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)