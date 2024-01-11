WATCH: World Court Deliberates Claim That Israel Is Committing “Genocide”





The International Court of Justice in the Hague on Thursday morning began deliberations regarding the case brought by South Africa that Israel is “committing genocide” in Gaza.

The 15 judges assigned to the case include those from the countries of Lebanon, Somalia, Uganda, Morocco, Russia, China, India, Jamaica, Slovakia, Brazil, Japan, Germany, France, Australia and the US.

“Genocides are never declared in advance, but this court has the benefit of the past 13 weeks of evidence that shows incontrovertibly a pattern of conduct and related intention that justifies as a plausible claim of genocidal acts,” South African lawyer Adila Hassim told the judges and audience in the packed, ornate room of the Peace Palace in The Hague.

South African Attorney Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said that Israel’s intent to “commit genocide” can be proven by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s statement in a speech of “זכור אשר עשה לך עמלק.” He explained the meaning of the passuk. He also played videos of IDF soldiers dancing and singing in Gaza about wiping out Amalek and “there are no innocent civilians.”

Ngcukaitobi also claimed that Israel committed genocide by design. “The scale of destruction in Gaza, the targeting of family homes and civilians, the war being a war on children, all make clear that genocidal intent is both understood and has been put into practice. The articulated intent is the destruction of Palestinian life,” he said.

The South African attorneys’ presentations ended after several hours of accusations against Israel without even once mentioning the issue of Hamas using Gazan civilians as human shields and actively preventing them from evacuating to safe areas. Instead, it claimed that Israel is “herding” Gazans into smaller areas “to be killed and harmed.”

Ahead of the proceedings, hundreds of pro-Israeli protesters marched close to the courthouse with banners saying “Bring them home,” referring to the hostages held by Hamas since it attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Among the crowds, people held Israeli and Dutch flags.

At a separate demonstration nearby, pro-Palestinian protesters waved flags saying: “End Israeli Apartheid Free Palestine” and chanting “Netanyahu criminal” and “Ceasefire now!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)