IDF: Hamas Spent Tens Of Millions Of Dollars On Tunnel Network, Which Spans “Hundreds of Kilometers”





Since the war in Gaza began, the IDF have been actively engaged in uncovering and dismantling an extensive network of terror tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip, constructed by the Hamas organization. Recent disclosures from the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, based on data gathered by ground forces and analyses of the exposed sections, have shed light on the scale and cost of this underground infrastructure.

The figures presented are staggering: over 6,000 tons of concrete and 1,800 tons of metal have been utilized in the construction of these tunnels, which stretch for hundreds of kilometers. The total expenditure on this project amounts to tens of millions of dollars. This revelation highlights the substantial allocation of resources by Hamas towards these underground passages, which are primarily intended for terrorist activities.

Critics have pointed out that these funds and materials could have been invested in civilian infrastructure and development projects to improve the living conditions of the residents in the Gaza Strip. Instead, they argue, Hamas has chosen to channel these significant resources into building a vast network of tunnels for its terror activities.

The IDF’s Combat Engineering Corps and the Yahalom Combat Engineering Unit remain actively involved in operations against this underground terror infrastructure. Their goal is to neutralize the threat posed by these tunnels to the security of Israel, ensuring they can no longer be used for militant purposes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)