700+ Rocket Launchers In Gaza Destroyed Since Ground Operation Commenced [VIDEO]





The IDF reports that over 700 Hamas rocket launchers have been destroyed by its troops since the beginning of their operations in the Gaza Strip. Numerous rockets, among them long-range projectiles, have been seized, as well.

The collaboration between ground forces and the Israeli Air Force has been pivotal in targeting these launchers, leading to a marked decrease in rocket fire from Gaza in recent weeks, a development military officials attribute to Israel’s effective control on the ground and successful capture of Hamas’s rocket stockpiles and launch sites.

The IDF shared footage from the IAF’s intelligence-gathering 100th Squadron, which captured instances of Hamas firing rockets from a school and mosque in Gaza. These launchers were then targeted and struck by the IAF. It also said that it had found and destroyed a rocket launching site inside a graveyard, reporting that it destroyed it without causing damage to the graves.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)