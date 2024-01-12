IDF Says Its Troops Have Killed More Than 2 Dozen Hamas Terrorists In Past 24 Hours [VIDEOS]





The IDF reports that over they last day they conducted operations in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis and Maghazi in the central part of the Strip. In Maghazi, the IDF’s 36th Division is said to have killed approximately 20 Hamas operatives, including a commander from the terror group’s elite Nukhba force.

In Khan Younis, the 98th Division conducted an airstrike on a building used by Hamas, resulting in the deaths of seven terrorists. Among those killed in the strike was another Nukhba commander who had participated in the October 7 attack.

In Khan Younis, troops from the Commando Brigade encountered three Hamas gunmen leaving the home of an operative and approaching Israeli forces. The commandos opened fire, resulting in the deaths of the three gunmen.

In the Maghazi area, near Bureij, soldiers from the Border Defense Corps’ 414th Combat Intelligence Collection unit identified a Hamas gunman firing at them from a building. The IDF reports that the unit’s soldiers used a drone to target the window from which the gunman was firing and successfully neutralized him.

