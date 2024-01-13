MOSSAD REVEALS: Hamas Has Extensive Terror Network In Europe





Israel’s Mossad and the Shin bet have revealed that Hamas operates a network of operatives in Europe under the command of terror leaders based in Lebanon.

Most of these Lebanon-based commanders, including Saleh al-Arouri and Khalil Harraz, were reportedly killed in recent airstrikes attributed to Israel. The arrests of Hamas cells in Denmark, Germany, and Holland in December further exposed their attempts to plot attacks on Jewish targets in Europe.

According to information released by the office of Israeli PM Netanyahu, the Mossad and Shin Bet, in cooperation with foreign partners, have developed a comprehensive understanding of Hamas’s efforts to carry out attacks not only in Europe but also in Africa and the Middle East. The network’s plans included targeting Israel’s embassy in Sweden, acquiring UAVs, and collaborating with criminal organizations in Europe to support their attacks.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)