FRIDAY NIGHT TERROR: 3 Palestinian Terrorists Infiltrate Israeli Yishuv, Get Shot Dead After Injuring Soldier [VIDEO]





A 34-year-old Israeli soldier was moderately wounded in a shooting attack by three terrorists who attempted to infiltrate the Adora yishuv in the southern West Bank on Friday night.

The IDF reported that after a brief manhunt, the three Palestinian terrorists were killed by security forces and later identified as teenagers from one family who had no prior security offenses and who resided in Idna, a nearby town. The Shin Bet said they were from the nearby town of Idna: Udai Abu Jahisha, 16, Muhammad Arafat Abu Jahisha, 16, and Ismail Abu Jahisha, 19.

The incident unfolded when a reservist tasked with guarding Adora received an alert of an infiltration into the settlement’s industrial zone and was hit by the terrorists’ gunfire when he arrived to check the alert.

Surveillance footage showed the terrorists breaching the outer perimeter of the industrial area, carrying weapons such as an M16, knives, a pickaxe, and Molotov cocktails. The IDF Home Front Command initially ordered residents of Adora to remain indoors and lock their doors and windows as a precaution.

