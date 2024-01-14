Over 1,100 IDF Soldiers Injured In Gaza Ground Ops, 240 In Serious Condition





The IDF has disclosed that 1,106 soldiers have been wounded since the commencement of the Gaza ground operation, with 240 of them in serious condition. Additionally, the military has reported that within the past 24 hours, 12 officers and soldiers sustained injuries during battles in the Gaza Strip.

The ground operation in Gaza, which began in late October, has taken a significant toll on the Israeli military. According to official figures released by the IDF, 187 Israeli soldiers have lost their lives during the course of this operation.

The ongoing conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip has resulted in a high number of casualties, with Israeli forces engaged in various military operations to combat the terror group and its infrastructure.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)