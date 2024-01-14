2 Israelis, Mother & Son, Murdered By Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile





An Israeli man of about 40 was murdered after a Hezbollah anti-tank guided missile scored a direct hit on a home in Kfar Yuval in northern Israel on Sunday morning.

The man’s mother, in her 70s, was seriously injured in the attack. She was evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Tzfas but succumbed to her injuries shortly later.

The victims were identified as Barak Ayalon, H’yd, a member of the yishuv’s security team and his mother, Mira Ayalon, H’yd.

Mira’s husband and Barak’s father was lightly injured in the attack and is being treated in Ziv Hospital.

Following the attack, IDF forces carried out strikes against Hezbollah bases in Lebanon.

Earlier, Hezbollah launched rockets at several other northern yishuvim, including Misgav Av and Goren, and they fell in open areas. In addition, they launched anti-tank missiles at several other yishuvim.

Overnight Motzei Shabbos, four Hezbollah terrorists infiltrated northern Israel from Lebanon and were eliminated by IDF troops after a gun battle, during which 5 soldiers were injured.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)