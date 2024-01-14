“This conversation is Over!” Biden “Running Out Of Patience” With Netanyahu – Axios





According to Axios News Agency, President Biden and top U.S. officials are increasingly exasperated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s dismissive response to their recent proposals concerning the war in Gaza. This sentiment emerges despite Biden’s robust support for Israel since the Hamas attack 100 days ago, as conveyed by four U.S. officials familiar with the matter.

The backing from the Biden administration, featuring unprecedented military and diplomatic aid, has continued, even amidst political repercussions for Biden during an election year. However, behind the scenes, patience seems to be wearing thin. “The situation sucks and we are stuck. The president’s patience is running out,” a U.S. official expressed to Axios. Senator Chris Van Hollen, in touch with U.S. officials regarding the war, added, “At every juncture, Netanyahu has snubbed Biden.”

The strain in relations is evident from the lack of communication between Biden and Netanyahu since a tense phone call on December 23, breaking their almost daily contact during the war’s initial two months. This call ended abruptly with Biden’s declaration: “This conversation is over,” following Netanyahu’s refusal to release Palestinian tax revenues.

Despite John Kirby, National Security Council spokesperson, attempting to minimize the significance of reduced communications, the frustration is becoming increasingly apparent.

Central to Biden’s frustration is Netanyahu’s resistance to U.S. priorities, including the release of Palestinian tax revenues and insufficient efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid into Gaza. Moreover, Netanyahu’s reluctance to engage in serious discussions about post-war plans and his rejection of a U.S.-proposed role for a reformed Palestinian Authority in post-Hamas Gaza has heightened concerns. U.S. officials worry Israel might not scale down its Gaza operations by the end-of-January deadline, risking Biden’s continued support level for Israel’s military campaign.

In response to these frustrations, an NSC spokesperson told Axios that the administration is concentrating on ensuring Israel’s defense capabilities against Hamas, increasing aid to Gaza to relieve Palestinian civilian suffering, and collaborating with Israel to secure the release of all hostages.

During Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s recent visit to Israel, tensions within the White House and State Department intensified. Although Netanyahu agreed to allow a UN mission into northern Gaza, his concessions were limited. Blinken openly criticized the Israeli government’s post-war plans as unrealistic and emphasized that Arab nations would not assist in Gaza’s rebuilding and governance without Israeli concessions. Blinken’s meetings revealed that Netanyahu’s withholding of Palestinian tax revenues is obstructing U.S. efforts for Palestinian Authority reforms. The Biden administration is now exploring a potential mega-deal with Saudi Arabia, including a historic peace deal with Israel, contingent on Israel’s commitment to a two-state solution.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)