Two Palestinian terrorists were shot dead by IDF Forces in the West bank on Sunday, after their vehicle breached an IDF roadblock adjacent to the community of Metzad.

The soldiers pursued the terrorists’ car, during which the terrorists opened fire toward them. In response, the soldiers fired toward the terrorists and neutralized both of them.

The rifle used by the terrorists, an axe, and ammunition were found at the scene.

