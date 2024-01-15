IDF Expands Offensive In Gaza, Targets Hamas Facilities In Central Nuseirat





The IDF says it has expanded its ground operations into central Gaza’s Nuseirat region as part of the ongoing offensive against Hamas. According to the IDF, troops from the 646th Reserve Paratroopers Brigade have been actively involved in the operations.

During their mission in Nuseirat so far, the IDF troops discovered and targeted key facilities used by Hamas. These included a mortar production facility and a rocket manufacturing factory. Additionally, they found weapons concealed within a building that belongs to a humanitarian organization.

In a significant operation, the reservists also raided a school in Nuseirat, which was reportedly being used by Hamas operatives as a hideout. Eight individuals, believed to be affiliated with Hamas, were detained during this raid. They have been transported to Israel for further questioning.

The IDF also reported locating a weapons depot in the vicinity of the school. This development highlights the continued efforts by the Israeli military to dismantle Hamas’ operational capabilities in the Gaza Strip.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)