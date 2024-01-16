Grandson Of Pinsk-Karliner Rebbe Requests: I Want A Regular Chasunah In Every Aspect [VIDEO ROUNDUP]





The wedding of the grandson of the Admor from Pinsk-Karlin was held Sunday at Friedman Estate Hall in Ashdod, and has become a topic of wide discussion due to its unconventionality – it barely resembled a typical wedding seen Rebbishe circles.

The wedding, far from the typical grandiose affair usually seen in the Pinsk-Karlin court and other Chasidic dynasties for grandchildren of the Admor, stood out due to the specific request of the Chosson and Kallah for a more conventional and simple event. The Chosson, Itzik (Yitzchak Menashe) Rosenfeld, is the son of Rav Yosef Tzvi Hakohen Rosenfeld of Beit Shemesh. He has notably diverged from the usual path of “Rebbish Einiklach”, and chose to go to work, though he learns at the well-known ‘Amelim BaTorah’ Kollel in Yerushalayim.

The Chosson made clear ahead of the wedding that he intended to deviate from the established Chasidic minhagim, expressing a desire to celebrate with his friends. He requested that hartzige songs be sung for an unusually long duration of 40 minutes at the chuppah, exceeding even the length typical for Chasidic weddings.

The Pinsk-Karlin Rebbe attended his grandson’s wedding, which was characterized by a more intimate gathering of Chasidim and devoid of the usual pomp. The joy of the occasion was palpable, as seen in videos that circulated widely online.

The Rebbe himself joined the crowd, dancing with the Chosson and his friends to the band’s music, despite the event’s remarkable departure from the norm, in which a Rebbe’s grandson chose to have such a “normal” wedding.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)