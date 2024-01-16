IDF’s Command Brigade Conducts Major Raids On Hamas Commanders In Southern Gaza





The IDF’s Command Brigade conducted extensive raids targeting senior Hamas commanders in Khan Younis, located in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement. The operation included a series of strategic airstrikes on new areas of Khan Younis prior to the ground assault which were directed at several Hamas sites, as well as the headquarters of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the area.

The raids were spearheaded by the Maglan and Egoz commando units of the IDF, focusing on the offices of top officials within Hamas’s South Khan Younis Battalion, including the battalion commander. The IDF said their troops seized weapons in the offices and destroyed cameras used by Hamas for surveillance in the area.

In a parallel operation, the IDF’s Duvdevan unit conducted raids on numerous Hamas sites throughout southern Khan Younis. These operations led to direct encounters with terrorists, resulting in the elimination of several Hamas cells.

Following these operations, the IDF plans to redeploy the Duvdevan unit from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank, where it will undertake various security operations.

